NDIC Seeks Stakeholders’ Inputs On IADI Core Principles Revision

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has called for feedbacks, inputs from financial services industry stakeholders in the country, policy makers and the general public towards the ongoing revision of the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI) Core Principles for Effective Deposit Insurance System.

In a press release signed by the Head, Communication & Public Affairs at the NDIC, Hawwau Gambo, the Corporation said that the proposed revision launched by IADI in May 2025, “is a significant step towards enhancing the resilience and relevance of deposit insurance frameworks in the face of an evolving global financial landscape.”

According to the statement, “the revision is aimed at comprehensively addressing structural changes, including digital innovation, the growing role of deposit insurers in resolution, and lessons learned from the banking turmoil in March 2023, which is the most significant systemic stress event since the 2007-09 global financial crisis.”

The statement further said that the IADI Core Principles are used by jurisdictions, including Nigeria, as a benchmark for assessing the quality of their deposit insurance systems and for identifying gaps in their deposit insurance practices and measures to address them.

It added that the Principles are also used by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in the context of the Financial Sector Assessment Programme (FSAP), to assess the effectiveness of jurisdictions’ deposit insurance system and practices.

