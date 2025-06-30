NDIC Seeks Effective Adjudication Of Failed Bank’s Ex-Employees’ Cases

The Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mrs. Emily Osuji, has highlighted challenges that the Corporation is facing with respect to cases instituted against it by former employees of failed banks.

Speaking at the sensitisation seminar for judges of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) and members of the Investments and Securities Tribunal, organised by the Corporation in collaboration with the National Judiciary Institute (NJI) in Lagos last Thursday, Mrs. Osuji, stated that cases involving severance packages, outstanding salary arrears, and exit packages for ex employees of failed banks, “ present a significant challenge to the NDIC’s mandate of liquidation.”

As she put it:”Cases involving severance packages, outstanding salary arrears, and exit packages for former employees of banks undergoing liquidation warrant careful consideration.

It is important for judges of the National Industrial Court (NIC) to re-examine the priority of claims as stipulated under the NDIC Act, 2023 when adjudicating such matters.

This approach is crucial to ensure the protection of of the the law on priority of claims in bank liquidation.

“Employment cases initiated by former staff of failed banks against the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), particularly those litigated before the National Industrial Court (NIC), present a significant challenge to the NDIC’s mandate of liquidation.

This challenge is particularly pronounced when judgments obtained by former bank employees and officers are executed against the assets of the Corporation.”

The NDIC boss who also listed “long judicial proceedings” among the challenges that the Corporation is grappling with, said that it was to address them, that the NDIC commenced its ongoing collaboration with the judiciary in 2012.

According to her, the judiciary as a whole plays a critical role in ensuring that there is confidence in the financial system.

She noted that the NDIC’s partnership with the judiciary was vital as it would enable the Corporation to continue to record significant achievements in the discharge of its mandate.

Mrs. Osuji pointed out that the theme of this year’s seminar for the judges, “ Strengthening adjudication and depositor confidence in the banking system,” was quite apt as it highlighted the need for confidence in the financial system.

In a chat with journalists on the sidelines of the event, the Acting NDIC Chief Executive, explained that the Corporation particularly ensured that judges of the NICN participated in the seminar because they have the responsibility of adjudicating the cases of bank staff.

Also speaking with journalists at the event, the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute, Justice Salisu Abdullahi, commended the management of the NDIC for introducing the seminar.

He said: “I want to thank you for this initiative. It gives us a better understanding of the principles, the reasons, the logic, the people underlining the agency, the professionals and how they work.”