NDIC Pays N1.084bn To 29,57 To Closed MFBs/MPB Depositors

The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation ( NDIC) has paid a total cumulative insured sum of N1.084 billion naira to 29,573 depositors of the closed Microfinance Banks/Mortgage Primary Banks as of September 22, 2023.

The Managing Director/CEO of the Corporation, Mr Bello Hassan who confirmed the figure in Abuja on the occasion of NDIC’ special day at the 18th Abuja International Trade Fair said payments were still ongoing. He warned Nigerian deposits to be wary of wonder banks or Ponzi schemes with mouth-watering returns.

Represented by the Director Corporate Communications Department Mr. Bashir Nuhu he said depositors with funds exceeding the insured limit will receive liquidation dividends after the recovery of debts and sale of physical assets of the closed banks.

“Recently, following the revocation of licenses for 179 Microfinance Banks and 4 Primary Mortgage Banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the NDIC immediately commenced liquidation of the banks and began disbursing insured sums to depositors within just 7 days of the closure of these banks”

“Currently, the Corporation is in the process of verifying and paying liquidation dividends to depositors and stakeholders of 20 closed banks: They are Allied Bank, Peak Merchant Bank, Commerce Bank, Continental Merchant Bank, Financial Merchant Bank, Fortune Bank, Gulf Bank, Hallmark Bank, Icon Merchant Bank, Liberty Bank, Nigeria Merchant Bank, North-South Bank, Premier Commercial Bank, Prime Merchant Bank, Progress Bank and Merchant Bank amongst others “, he said.

NDIC CEO described Nigerian depositors as the corporation’s priority whose foundation is built on ensuring the safety and security of their deposits. This ideal is encapsulated in our strapline; “Protecting your bank deposits!”.

“This is crucial for financial inclusion because it gives Nigerians the assurance that their money is safe and accessible when needed. Furthermore, the Corporation’s activities through the supervision of banks, continuous monitoring and oversight serve as consumer protection for depositors which enhances confidence in the financial system. This acts as an incentive for the unbanked to access financial services of licensed banks”, he enthused.

He commended the President and indeed the entire team at the Abuja Chambers of Commerce for hosting the 18th edition of the Abuja International Trade Fair.

He said the year’s theme, “Sustainable Financing and Taxation as Drivers for the New Economy,” was relevant given the determination of the government’s efforts towards achieving sustainable growth by strengthening the financial environment to boost economic growth.

The choice of theme, he said falls in line with the Corporation’s contributions to ensuring the stability of the financial system by effectively complimenting the CBN in supervising the banking sector and safeguarding depositors’ funds from the adverse effects of bank failures when it occurs.

“We at the NDIC hold the strong view that “Knowledge is Power”, and we believe that an informed depositor can make better financial decisions. I urge the public to be cautious of illegal fund managers, often referred to as “Wonder Banks” or “Ponzi Schemes.”

These entities offer high interest rates and profits that are too good to be true, leading to devastating losses for many. It’s important to note that these “wonder banks” are neither licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria nor covered by the NDIC deposit insurance scheme.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to patronize only banking institutions with a display of the NDIC Stickers carrying the words: “Insured by NDIC” in their banking halls or entrances and various branches across the country”, he counselled.