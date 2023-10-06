NDIC Pays N1.084BN to 29,57 Closed MFBs/MPB Depositors

The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has paid a total cumulative insured sum of N1.084 billion to 29,573 depositors of closed microfinance bankd and mortgage primary banks as at September 22, 2023. Managing Director/CEO of the corporation, Mr. Bello Has- san, who confirmed the figure in Abuja on the ocassion of NDIC’ special day at the ongoing 18th Abuja International Trade Fair, said payments were still ongoing.

He warned Nigerian deposits to be wary of wonder banks or Ponzi scheme with mouth watering returns. Represented by the Director, Corporate Communications department, Mr. Bashir Nuhu, he said depositors with funds exceeding the insured limit would receive liquidation dividends after recovery of debts and sale of physical assets of the closed banks.

“Recently, following the revocation of licences for 179 microfinance banks and four primary .ortgage banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the NDIC immediately commenced liquidation of the banks and began disbursing insured sums to depositors within just seven days of the closure of these banks.

“Currently, the corporation is in the process of verifying and paying liquidation dividends to depositors and stakeholders of 20 closed banks. “They are Allied Bank, Peak Merchant Bank, Commerce Bank, Continental Merchant Bank, Financial Merchant Bank, Fortune Bank, Gulf Bank, Hallmark Bank, Icon Merchant Bank, Liberty Bank, Nigeria Merchant Bank, North South Bank, Premier Commercial Bank, Prime Merchant Bank, Progress Bank and Merchant Bank amongst others,” he said.

He described Nigerian depositors as the corporation’s priority on whose foundation is built on ensuring the safety and security of their deposits. “This ideal is encapsulated in our strap line; ‘Protecting your bank deposits.’ “This is crucial for financial inclusion because it gives Nigerians the assurance that their money is safe and accessible when needed.”