NDIC, NIBSS To Sign MoU On Enhancing Reimbursement Of Depositors

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) Plc are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at ensuring a more efficient process of reimbursement of depositors in the event of bank failure.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the NDIC, Mr. Thompson Oludare Sunday, during a courtesy visit to the Corporation’s head office in Abuja by the NIBSS Executive Management team led by its Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Premier Oiwoh.

Mr. Sunday commended NIBSS for what he described as the organisation’s longstanding partnership and invaluable contributions to strengthening the Corporation’s mandate of protecting depositors and enhancing public confidence in the banking system.

He highlighted the pivotal role played by the NIBSS in driving digital verification processes, particularly through the deployment of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) platform, which enabled seamless payment to the alternate bank accounts of depositors of the failed Heritage Bank Limited.

“You have been a reliable partner and NDIC remains committed to that partnership. Without NIBSS’s support, it would have been difficult to achieve the milestone we attained with the closure of failed Heritage Bank despite the impromptu nature of the arrangement.

That is why it is important for us to concretise our partnership through this MoU”, the NDIC MD/CE stressed. Mr. Sunday highlighted key areas to be covered by the MoU such as real-time synchronization of NDIC’s deposit registers and electronic records to allow for swift verification of eligible accounts during bank resolution; expansion of disbursement channels for depositor claims to include Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) and possible NDIC-branded mobile interface; and investment in Single Customer View (SCV) and interoperability infrastructure for instant validation in the event of bank failure.