NDIC Managing Over 600 Assets Of Failed Banks

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is currently managing the assets of over 600 failed banks across the country.

The corporation has enlisted debt recovery agents nationwide to recover loans and advances granted by the failed banks when they were in operation. It held a sensitisation seminar for debt recovery agents in the Northern zone on Thursday in Abuja.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of the event, NDIC Director of the Assets Management Department, Mrs. Patricia Okosun, said the seminar was crucial for recovery agents to understand their roles, expectations, and schedules as debt recovery agents of the corporation.

“We want to let them know the tools available in managing our assets. Now, these are NDIC assets, which not everyone may be aware of. We want to let them know the powers we have, which, since they are agents, we are also transferring to them to help recover the risk assets assigned to them.

“What we do is that when a bank fails, the assets are transferred to us. We seek to recover all the loans, every kobo because the loans are what we use to pay depositors after we have paid the insured sum,” she said.

She put the number of failed Microfinance Banks at about 560 and Deposit Money Banks at 32.

“So in total, we have more than 600 failed institutions whose assets we are managing. These are the loans and advances that were given out when the banks were in operation. That is what the debt recovery agents seek to recover, and that is what we are trying to sensitise them on.”

Earlier, Director of Legal Department, Mr. Kushimo Olafemi, underscored the significance of the seminar, saying it was aimed at operationalising the provisions of the NDIC Act for effective debt recovery.

He told participating debt recovery agents that the NDIC Act was enacted in 2023 to significantly improve the powers of NDIC, particularly in debt recovery.

“The Act is a foolproof mechanism to ensure speedy recovery of those debts. We know the insured sums paid will be sourced from the realised assets of the banks. This is very important in ensuring public confidence in the financial system. That is why the Act has been improved and enhanced through the wisdom of the legislature and the executive arm of government.

“We want to get feedback from you on your challenges in recovering debts. We want your opinions on how we can better synergise efforts towards effective debt recovery for depositor payment and deposit guarantees,” he told the agents.