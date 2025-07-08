NDIC, Law Enforcement Agencies Strengthen Collaboration To Tackle Financial Malpractices

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and law enforcement agencies in the country have said that they remain committed to deepening their collaboration on tackling the menace of insider abuses and financial malpractices in banks and other financial institutions.

Speaking at the ongoing 2025 Capacity Building Workshop for law enforcement agencies organised by the Corporation in Lagos on Monday, the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive of the NDIC, Mrs. Emily Osuji, said the workshop, which has been held consistently since it began in 2012, is aimed at sharpening the skills of law enforcement operatives and officers from regulatory agencies, “that are involved in the investigation and prosecution of Directors, Managers and officers of banks involved in malpractices and insider abuses that might have led to the collapse of their banks or financial institutions.”

She noted that as a key participant in the financial safety-net, the Corporation has over the years taken the fight against insider abuses and financial malpractices in banks very seriously because according to her: “a safe and sound banking environment is an essential part of financial system stability which of course is the bedrock for economic development of every nation.”

Mrs. Osuji, who said that the workshop provides NDIC staff and law enforcement agencies an avenue for sharing ideas and working together as a team to coordinate efforts towards achieving the goal of ensuring financial stability, pledged that the Corporation will sustain the initiative.

Specifically, she stated that the theme for the workshop this year, “Investigating and prosecuting financial malpractices in Banks:

A critical analysis of strategies to prevent bank failures,’’ was carefully chosen to restate the earlier resolve reached by the NDIC and the law enforcement agencies at previous workshops, “ to unite in the fight occasioned by the menace of insider abuses and financial malpractices which is a major cause of bank failure, and if not tackled is capable of eroding public confidence in our banking system.”

The acting boss of the NDIC, who said that the collaboration, “has yielded and is still yielding results particularly in the area of investigation and prosecution,” disclosed that the three-day workshop also aims to compliment the efforts of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Implementation of Failed Banks Act.