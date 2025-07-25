NDIC Key To Economic Stability – Edun

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has described the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) as a crucial component of the financial safety net in Nigeria’s journey toward economic stability and prosperity.

Edun made this known on Friday while inaugurating the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NDIC, Mr. Thompson Oludare Sunday, and the Executive Director (Operations), Dr. Kabir Sabo Katata, at the Minister’s Conference Room, Ministry of Finance.

He assured the NDIC management team of the ministry’s full support and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their new assignment.

Responding on behalf of the team, Mr. Sunday expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the appointments and assured the minister of their commitment to fulfilling the expectations of the President and the nation.