NDIC, Judiciary Deepen Collaboration To Enhance Financial System Stability

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the country’s judiciary are deepening their collaboration to promote financial system stability.

Speaking at the 2025 sensitisation seminar for judges of the Federal High Court jointly organised by the Corporation and the National Judicial Institute (NJI), in Lagos on Monday, the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive of the NDIC, Mrs. Emily Osuji, stated that the collaboration with the judiciary was initiated in 2012, adding that the seminar is, “steered at collaborating, enlightening and building the capacity of the Honourable Judges of the Federal High Court as critical stakeholders of the Corporation in the adjudication of failed banks matters with a view to ensuring financial system stability.”

Mrs. Osuji , who noted that Deposit Insurance (DI) has become an increasingly important feature of financial safety-net arrangements used globally to ensure the stability of banking systems and protect bank depositors from incurring losses occasioned by bank failures, said that the Corporation, which is responsible for implementing the Deposit Insurance System (DIS) in the country, has in the thirty seven years of its existence recorded tremendous achievements in the discharge of its mandate.

She particularly cited the success recorded by the Corporation, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in carrying out “an orderly and efficient closure of Heritage Bank.”

She also said that the Corporation always ensures that former Directors and Management of defunct banks, who contributed to the failure of the financial institutions, are investigated by relevant government agencies and prosecuted where prima facie cases are established against them.

However, she said that the Corporation still grapples with some legal challenges such as “long judicial proceedings” and “execution of judgment against assets of the Corporation for liability of banks in liquidation.”

Mrs Osuji further said: “Recent proceedings concerning the liquidation of Heritage Bank have presented opportunities to observe the application of the NDIC Act 2023, particularly section 69 of the Act which restricts the court from issuing certain orders against the NDIC when it is performing its core mandates, such as reimbursing insured deposits or acting as a liquidator.

“This section further charges a claimant who has an issue with the NDIC in these scenarios, to only seek recourse of monetary damages, and these are capped at specific amounts (e.g., the insured deposit for depositors, or the nominal share value for shareholders).

However, the Corporation’s discharge of the afore mentioned mandate had, in some instances, been restricted by Court Orders.

“Furthermore, legal actions are being entertained against failed insured institutions and the NDIC without leave notwithstanding the provisions of the law prohibiting same.

Similarly, enforcement actions, such as garnishee orders or attachments, against the NDIC itself or the assets of failed insured institutions are permitted by the Court.”

She also disclosed that while the Chief Judge has issued winding up rules and practice direction for bank liquidation, the gazetting of the rules is yet be done.

