NDIC: Debtors Owe Banks In Liquidation Over N400bn

…Corporation To Increase Coverage Payment

Total debts owed banks, primary mortgage institutions (PMIs) and microfinance banks (MFBs) in liquidation by debtors is in excess of N400 billon, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation(NDIC) said yesterday. Recovery of the debt, the corporation said, would enable it make payment to depositors of banks in liquidation.

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, NDIC, Mr. Bello Hassan, who stated this in an interview with journalists in Owerri, Imo State, at the 20th edition of capacity building for Business Editors and members of Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), said substantial amount had been recovered. Bello said plans were on by NDIC to review upward maximum deposit insurance coverage payment by the Corporation.

Currently, based on NDIC Act, the corporation guarantees payment of deposits up to the maximum insured sum of N500,000 to a depositor in DMBs and PMBs and N200,000 to a depositor in MFBs in the event of failure of a participating financial institution. Hassan did not elaborate on new maximum payment.

Speaking on quantum of debt owed banks, he said: “The value of the debt we are about to recover, if you take into account all the banks in liquidation, that is the DMBs, microfinance banks, the primary mortgage institution; this is a debt that is well beyond N400 billion. This is what we are expecting to recover so we can pay the depositors of those banks in liquidation. “Already, we have made substantial recovery and we have made some payments.

This is why in the recent past, we put out our adverts that depositors of those failed banks should come forward so we can verify them in other to pay what we call liquidation dividends. “This is what we pay over and above insured amount. We are still doing that, and even for those banks that recently closed, we have also made substantial payments of the insured amounts.

“As at today, we have paid more than N1.6 billion to more than 40,000 depositors. We have been calling depositors of those institutions especially those that were not having BVN attached to their files to come forward so we can verify them in order to pay them the insured amount. “When we finished that, we have already commenced the valuation and assessments of assets by those banks in liquidation so that we can equally dispose them.

“We will , first of all pay the liquidation dividends which is over and beyond the insured amount. So we are using this as a medium to call on depositors of those banks to come forward to our office in Abuja , Lagos and across the six geo political zones to be verified in order to pay them the verified amount.”