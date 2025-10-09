NDIC, CIBN Strengthen Collaboration To Tackle Emerging Risks In Financial Sector

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Thompson Oludare Sunday, has called for enhanced collaboration between the Corporation and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) to address emerging risks and challenges within the country’s banking sector.

Mr. Sunday made the call when the President and Chairman of Council of the CIBN, Prof. Pius Olanrewaju, led members of his executive team on a courtesy visit to the NDIC headquarters in Abuja.

The NDIC boss emphasized the need for stronger partnership between both institutions in critical areas such as digital banking, cybersecurity, fraud and forgery prevention, and sound risk management.

He noted that with the growing complexity of the financial landscape, regulators and operators must work together to design solutions capable of strengthening the financial ecosystem and ensuring its resilience in the face of innovation-driven disruptions.

While commending the growth of the CIBN as a professional body and its positive impact on the banking system, Mr. Sunday urged the Institute to deepen collaboration with regulators in developing innovative failure-resolution strategies that would further enhance the sector’s overall stability.

He reiterated the Corporation’s commitment to supporting professional institutions such as the CIBN in implementing programmes that promote innovation, uphold sound risk management frameworks, and safeguard the stability of the financial system.

In his remarks, Prof. Olanrewaju congratulated Mr. Sunday on his appointment as NDIC Managing Director/Chief Executive and expressed confidence in his leadership and professional competence.

He commended the NDIC for its milestone achievements, including the upward review of deposit insurance coverage to strengthen public confidence in the banking system, the deployment of technology to expedite the reimbursement of depositors of the failed Heritage Bank, and the prompt commencement of liquidation dividend payments within one year of the bank’s closure.

Prof. Olanrewaju noted that these accomplishments have significantly boosted depositor and investor confidence in the financial system.

He also lauded the NDIC for its active participation as a member of the CIBN Governing Council, noting that the Corporation’s contributions have greatly enhanced the Council’s oversight functions, policy formulation, and ethical standards within the banking profession.