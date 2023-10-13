NDIC Boss Urges ICAN to Integrate DIS Courses

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Bello Hassan, has called on the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to incorporate courses on Deposit Insurance System (DIS) into its educational programs and modules.

He made the call during a courtesy visit by the Governing Council Members of ICAN, led by the President of the Institute, Mr. Innocent Iweka Okwosa, to the Corporation’s management in Abuja.

Hassan said including DIS courses within ICAN’s training programmes would enhance the understanding of DIS not only within the banking sector but also among professional accountants.

He described it as critical to bridging the knowledge gap on the mandate and achievements of DIS, its critical role in protecting depositors and its contribution to financial system stability.

He added that it would also address misconceptions of the benefits and limitations of the deposit insurance system. The NDIC CEO stressed the significance of public awareness in maximising the impact and reach of the deposit insurance system throughout the general public and the financial sector as a whole.