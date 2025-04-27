NDIC Begins Payment Of N46.6b First Tranche Liquidation Dividends

Share

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has announced the payment of the first tranche of liquidation dividends, totaling N46.6 billion, from the proceeds of the sale of defunct Heritage Bank’s assets and the recovery of debts owed to the institution.

In a statement released on Sunday, the NDIC confirmed that the payment of the first tranche commenced on Friday, April 25, 2025.

The statement reads: “This initial dividend payment was made at the rate of 9.2 kobo per naira on a pro-rata basis to depositors whose account balances exceeded the NDIC’s maximum insured limit of N5 million at the time of the bank’s closure.”

The statement further clarified: “It will be recalled that following the revocation of Heritage Bank’s operating license by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on June 3, 2024, the NDIC promptly began reimbursing insured deposits of up to N5 million per depositor. To ensure a seamless and efficient payment process, the NDIC used depositors’ Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) to locate alternate account numbers in other banks and automatically credited them with the insured amounts.”

“Furthermore, the Corporation leveraged the existing records used in the payment of the insured amount to facilitate the disbursement of the first tranche of liquidation dividends.

“Depositors with amounts exceeding N5 million who were paid the insured amount but did not receive their liquidation dividends should approach the nearest NDIC office or contact us via the telephone numbers provided below.

The statement added: “Meanwhile, depositors of the defunct bank who do not maintain alternative bank accounts and were not paid the insured amount are advised to visit the nearest NDIC office or visit the claims page on the Corporation’s website to download, complete, and submit the deposit verification form for the payment of the insured amount and, where applicable, the first tranche of their liquidation dividends.

“The Corporation wishes to reassure the public that this payment represents only the first tranche of liquidation dividends.

“Further payments will follow as more assets of the defunct Heritage Bank are realized and outstanding debts recovered. The NDIC remains committed to its vigorous efforts in asset recovery and ensuring all eligible depositors are reimbursed.”

