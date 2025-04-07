Ndhlovu Saves Lady Who Was Unable To Pay For Azul Drink

Share

Nigerian billionaire, Ziggy Xolane Ndhlovu, fondly known as Xolane Ndhlovu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DafriBank Digital, has changed the story of Odoh Mary Ukamaka, a young Nigerian lady who was in the eye of the storm recently.

Ukamaka became a subject of national attention after a viral video of her in a hotel surrounded by staff while kneeling surfaced online.

It emerged that she was invited to the hotel located in Awka, Anambra State, by a man who later disappeared to avoid paying for services, as well as Azul, an expensive drink he had ordered.

Apparently, the man had taken her to the hotel to impress the beautiful lady suspected to be in her 20s. The unidentified man took advantage of Ukamaka’s innocence and bolted without her or anyone else suspecting.

The incident sparked huge reactions on social media. Most Nigerians slammed the man for his deception and for exposing the lady to such humiliation and embarrassment. The viral video was about the only thing social media users in the country fed on for days.

However, in the midst of the chaos and widespread reaction that trailed the unfortunate incident, there came a calm after the storm through Xolane Ndhlovu.

Help came through Xolane Ndhlovu. The businessman reached out to the victim with a donation of N5 million, literally making her a millionaire days after her ordeal.

In a TikTok video, Ukamaka confirmed the receipt of the financial donation from Xolane Ndhlovu but did not reveal the amount. It was later confirmed to be the sum of N5 million.

