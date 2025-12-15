NDG Opens Registration Portal, Sets Up Liaison C’ttees

Organisers of the 2nd Niger Delta Games (NDG) have opened the registration portal for athletes and coaches from the nine participating states.

They have also set up and inaugurated State Liaison Committees to oversee preparations in the states. Athletes across the Niger Delta can now register online to take part in the multi-sport festival.

The organisers assured all states of technical support to ensure that the registration process is smooth and inclusive. The Lead Consultant, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, KSM, was represented by the Project Director, Fred Edoreh, at the inauguration of the Liaison Committees for Ondo, Edo and Delta states.

The ceremonies took place on Thursday and Friday in the respective state capitals. Ikpokpo urged members of the State Liaison Committees to work together and carry out their duties effectively on behalf of the organising committee.