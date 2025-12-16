NDG: Ikpokpo Tasks Liaison C’ttees On Athlete Registration Drive

Sir Malik Ikpokpo, KSM, Managing Director of Dunamis Icon Limited and Project Consultant for the Niger Delta Games (NDG), has charged state liaison committees to intensify mobilisation efforts to ensure the registration of athletes and coaches ahead of the 2nd Niger Delta Games.

Ikpokpo gave the charge while inaugurating the Akwa Ibom State Liaison Committee for the Games, stressing that only registered athletes would be cleared to participate.

He further reiterated that the 2026 Niger Delta Games are strictly for athletes under the age of 20.

Represented by Mr. Fred Edoreh, a veteran journalist and Project Director of the Games, Ikpokpo warned that failure to register athletes on the Games’ official portal would automatically disqualify them.

“Members of the various state liaison committees must mobilise effectively for the registration of their athletes on the Games’ portal, as any athlete not registered will be denied clearance to participate in the fiesta,” he said.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held in his office, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Sports, Paul Bassey, described the Niger Delta Games as a critical platform for youth and grassroots sports development, aligning with the state government’s vision of empowering young talents through sports.

Bassey commended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Dunamis Icon Limited for their collaboration in initiating and sustaining the Games across the region.

“I must commend the Niger Delta Development Commission and Dunamis Icon for putting together this initiative and sustaining it for two unbroken years. The upcoming Games provide a veritable platform for the discovery and development of talents,” he said.

According to him, the initiative supports the directive of the Akwa Ibom State Governor to deepen grassroots sports development.

“It is the mandate of His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, that we go to the grassroots to discover talents, and these Games have come to help us achieve exactly that,” Bassey added.

Assuring the organisers of the committee’s commitment, the Commissioner said:

“On behalf of the committee, I assure you that we will insist on quality, thoroughness, discipline, and total compliance.”

The Akwa Ibom State Liaison Committee is chaired by Hon. Elder Paul Bassey, with Mr. Mfon Bassey serving as Secretary. Other members include Olympian Catherine Ewa, George Essien, and Edidiong Stephen.

The committee is responsible for pre-Games coordination and logistical planning to ensure a smooth and hitch-free participation of Team Akwa Ibom in the Niger Delta Games.