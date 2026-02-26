NDG 2026: Edo Poised To Dethrone Bayelsa As Games End Today

Host state Edo are on the verge of clinching the overall title at the 2nd Niger Delta Games as the curtains fall on the multi-sport fiesta today in Benin City.

Despite the setback of losing five medals to disqualification over eligibility breaches, Team Edo have maintained a firm grip at the top of the medals table and are now set to dethrone defending champions Bayelsa, winners of the inaugural edition held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in 2025.

As of press time, Edo lead the standings with an impressive haul of 50 gold, 30 silver and 22 bronze medals, bringing their total to 102 medals. Delta State occupy second position with 34 gold, 26 silver and 31 bronze medals(91 total), while Bayelsa trail in third with 23 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze medals (66 total).

Akwa Ibom sit fourth with 12 gold, 15 silver and 20 bronze medals. Earlier in the competition, the organisers’ disciplinary committee disqualified five athletes over infractions ranging from age discrepancies to stateof-origin violations.

Edo’s Otunla Kolade Israel was stripped of five gold medals and one silver in swimming after his National Identification Number reportedly indicated Lagos State origin.

Bayelsa and Ondo States were also affected by sanctions, but Edo showed resilience, continuing their medal surge across various events. In tennis, Suwa Nenrot delivered a crucial gold medal for the hosts, rallying from a set down to defeat Akwa Ibom’s Etoro Bassey 2-1 (4-6, 6-4, 6-1) in a thrilling women’s singles final that lasted over two hours and 40 minutes.

Edo’s football team also strengthened the state’s golden push with a 2-0 semifinal victory over Abia State. They will now battle Ondo State in the final at the Crescent Sports Centre. Ondo advanced after overpowering Bayelsa 3-0 in the other semifinal.