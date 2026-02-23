NDG 2026: Edo, Delta Dominate Day 2 Track & Field

Edo and Delta states were dominant on the second day of athletics event of the 2nd Niger Delta Games at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium yesterday as they won four gold medals apiece from the nine medals available on the day.

Rebecca Njoku Ujunwa and Emmanuel Shakamomodu Audu both of Edo State secured the first two gold medals of the day for Edo State after winning the top spot in the women and men’s hammer throw.

Ujunwa’s throw of 30.20m secured the gold ahead of Favour Imasuen also of Edo State who threw a distance of 24.60m for the silver with Rivers State’s Olaziba Karibi completing the top three with a throw of 20.59m.

The men’s event saw Audu securing the gold with a distance of 41.57m. Delta State’s David Bosa came in a distance second with 25.08m as Rivers State’s Goodnews Musa, took the bronze after throwing a distance of 22.89m.

It was the same victory sound for Edo State in the men’s 400m hurdles as Oseiwe Salami Ahusimenre claimed the gold, crossing the finish line in a time of 51.73secs with Delta State claiming the silver and bronze medal through David Ovie and Ifeanyi Endurance who finished the race in 53.79secs and 56.26secs respectively.