Delta state dominated the 100m finals of the 2026 Niger Delta Games, winning both the men’s and women’s races.

With three Edo state athletes in the final of the women’s race, it was a case of the host against other states, but Delta came up on top, with Ejiro Peters winning the final in 11.58 seconds.

The silver and bronze medals in the women’s 100 meters event went to the host state, Edo, with Praise Tejiri finishing in 11.76 seconds and Imoisemeh Victory close behind in 11.78 seconds.

In the men’s final, Chibueze Osama from Delta State secured the gold medal with a time of 10.42 seconds, marking a successful day for his state.

Gift Bright earned silver for Akwa Ibom State, finishing in 10.57 seconds, while Delta State’s Godswill Saturday took the bronze medal with a time of 10.59 seconds.

The opening day of the athletics events commenced on Saturday, and Delta State dominated by winning four gold medals.

Their victories included the men’s and women’s 100 meters, the men’s triple jump, and the women’s shot put.

The day kicked off with Timothy Ugherakpoteni from Delta State winning the gold medal in the men’s triple jump with a distance of 14.82 meters.

He was followed closely by Kelvin Wonodi from Rivers State, who took silver with a jump of 14.36 meters. Edo State’s Raymond Imhandojienu secured the bronze medal with a leap of 14.32 meters.

Emerald Ugwuogo from Delta won the gold in the women’s shot put with a throw of 11.49 meters.

The athletics events will continue today at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, along with other competitions at the 2nd Niger Delta Games.