NDENYLF: Ogbuku Urges Lokpobiri To Unify N’Delta Ethnic Nationalities

Share

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku has urged Jonathan Lokpobiri, the President of Ijaw Youth Council to unite all the ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta Region in order to form a common front.

New Telegraph recalls that Lokpobiri also emerged as the Chairman of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum (NDENYLF)

To this end, Ogbuku described him as a detribalized youth leader.

At his inauguration in Rivers State on Monday, the Managing Director of NDDC stated that Lokpobiri is expected to use the position to promote peace, unity, innovation and progress among the youths in the region.

Also speaking, a youth leader from the Ekpeye Ethnic Nationality, Dogini Chidi, confirmed that Lokpobiri will give voice to the voiceless youths in the region.

Dogini Chidi described him as the voice for the voiceless, who has championed the course of the Niger Delta people all this while.

Chidi, who is also the National Chairman of Ekpeye Oil and Gas Association, said: “Lokpobiri, is a bridge builder and unifier.

He stated:” The new youth leader’s academic prowess and vast travels around the globe have equipped him with much experience and knowledge on how to achieve his targeted goals in any circumstance.

” He has succeeded in bringing together the diverse ethnic groups in the region.

“He has been a vocal champion for the rights and interests of the Ijaw people and the entire Niger Delta region.

“His exemplary leadership has earned him recognition and respect from his peers and the community at large”.

It will be recalled that the forum is formed to address the issues of restiveness, violent agitations and anti-social vices among the youths in the region while helping the government and bodies to engage the youths of the region meaningfully.

Share

Please follow and like us: