N’Delta Youths Reject Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills

By Anayo Ezugwu

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) yesterday expressed concerns over President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills.

In a statement by National Coordinator Israel Uwejeyan, the group said the bills represent an alarming departure from the principles of equity and shared prosperity upon which Nigeria was built.

It claimed that the bills are riddled with structural flaws that disproportionately favour a select few regions, leaving the vast majority of Nigerians—particularly those in historically exploited areas like Niger Delta— further marginalized and disenfranchised.

The youths said: “We must remind the nation that during the era of the groundnut pyramids, the wealth generated from the agricultural bounty of the north was used to construct critical infrastructure in southern Nigeria, including ports, railroads, and industrial hubs.

“This era symbolized a vision of collective national development, where the resources of one region fueled the progress of the entire country.

“Yet today, we are faced with a reform that seeks to dismantle this spirit of shared prosperity by concentrating benefits in a few industrialised states while neglecting regions that continue to suffer from decades of exploitation and underdevelopment.”

