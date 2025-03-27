N’Delta Youths Hail Tinubu Over S’South Devt Commission

Share

Youths from the Niger Delta Region have commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the South-South Development Commission bill into law In a statement issued yesterday by Bodmas PrinceKemepadei, convener, Coalition of Niger Delta Youth stakeholders, the group said the significant step represents a commitment to the equitable development and empowerment of the South-South region, fostering economic growth and social progress.

The group maintained that they were optimistic that the South- South Development Commission will serve as a catalyst for social change through job creation, industrial growth and for the entire development of the region.

The statement reads: ”We commend President Bola Tinubu for his decisive action in signing the South-South Development Commission bill into law.

“This significant step represents a commitment to the equitable development and empowerment of the South-South region, fostering economic growth and social progress.”

