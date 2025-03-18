N’Delta Youths Hail Soneye’s Contributions

Share

Niger Delta youths have commended the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Oladapo Soneye, for his contribution to the development of the region.

The Niger Delta Youths under the aegis of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas and Pipeline Impacted States Youth Council of Nigeria and HOSTCON Youth Council of Nigeria, stated that the decision to engage youths in a talent hunt will give them a sense of belonging and commitment to the issues affecting the oil and gas sector.

In a statement yesterday, the group said it had noticed the influx of major investors such as the $5 billion Bonga North Deep Offshore Field on the Final Investment Decision (FID) by Shell and its partners.

The President of HOSTCON Youth Council of Nigeria, Emmanuel Pathfinder said: “This and many others, have led to massive investment, which President Bola Tinubu, has described as a transformative milestone I’m the Nigeria’s energy sector.

