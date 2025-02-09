N’Delta Youths Felicitate Tonlagha On His Birthday

Share

The youths from Oil Host Communities in the Niger Delta Region have celebrated Engineer Mathew Tonlagha, the Vice Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

The youths and elders of the Host Communities under the aegis of Host Communities of Oil, Gas And Pipeline Impacted States Youth Council of Nigeria (HOSTCON), described Tonlagha as an uncommon philanthropist and a patriot.

The group stated that he has used his wealth to add value to the lives of Niger Deltans and Nigerians at large.

The HOSTCON YOUTH COUNCIL OF NIGERIA, under the leadership of the National President, Comrade Emmanuel Fiawei Pathfinder, noted that Mathew Tonlagha, who is also the Managing Director of Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited and the Executive Director, FENOG NIGERIA LIMITED, has shown capacity as a true leader, a beacon of hope, a philanthropic, a humanitarian icon and a pillar of the Host Communities Producing Oil and Gas.

A statement on Sunday and signed by Emmanuel Fiawei Pathfinder, reads:” Mathew Tonlagha is a peacemaker, a bridge builder and a unifier who has laid down his life tirelessly to fight for the betterment of the ordinary Niger Deltans.

“We are highly elated to celebrate a true leader, a beacon of hope, a philanthropic, a humanitarian icon and a pillar of the host communities producing Oil and Gas.

“You are one of the finest sons of the Ijaw Nation, an outstanding philanthropist in the Niger Delta region, a generous, patriotic and true Nigerian leader.

” You are a man who is after God’s heart and cares about humanity. Today, indeed, is a day of reflection and celebration and we see that God brought you into the world to add value to the lives of Nigerians and beyond the shores of the country.

” You have given life and hope to the downtrodden in the Oil and Gas producing communities in the Niger Delta and Nigeria in general.

” Your foundation has empowered so many people in the Niger Delta and touched a lot of people’s lives in the creek and Nigeria in which today they are leaders in their own way because of your philanthropy.

“We have seen and met with personalities but your kind is difficult to find, you are overwhelmingly exceptional because your humility is iconic and heroic, and has become a strong reference point.

“You are also a true born leader par excellence based on your broad and amazing experience demonstrated by your unwavering commitment to national development.

“You have synergized with other national leaders to galvanize the economy and ensure the sustainability of national peace, especially this time that people are losing hope, and we also believe in your patriotism and commitment to ensuring that Nigeria’s economic growth and development is on the right path.

“We are proud to state categorically that your deep commitment, tireless efforts and sacrifices so far in the war against oil theft and pipeline vandalism have led to the high production output in the nation’s oil sector.

“You have immensely and positively impacted the Ijaws not just in Delta State alone but the entire Ijaw nation and today, your amazing deeds of kindness and patriotism have transformed our youths, women and communities as a whole.

” Therefore, as you add another year to your age, we are optimistic that you will make greater impacts in the lives of Niger Deltans and Nigerians.”

“We say a very big and glorious happy birthday anniversary, enjoy sound health with more blessings beyond your expectations.”

