N’Delta Youths Commend Soneye For Engaging Youths In Talent Hunt

Youths from the Host Communities of Niger Delta States have commended the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Oladapo Olufemi Soneye for engaging youths in a talent hunt to support the protection of the nation’s oil and gas infrastructures across the country.

The Niger Delta Youths under the aegis of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas and Pipeline Impacted States Youth Council of Nigeria and HOSTCON Youth Council of Nigeria, stated that the decision to engage youths in a talent hunt will give them a sense of belonging and commitment to the issues affecting the oil and gas sector.

The group in a statement issued on Monday and made available to newsmen via electronic mail, stated that since the appointment of Oladapo Olufemi Soneye, as the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, the confidence of Nigerians and that of investors in the NNPCL have been restored.

The group stated that it has noticed the influx of major investors, like the $5 billion Bonga North Deep Offshore Field on the Final Investment Decision (FID) by Shell and its partners.

The President of HOSTCON Youth Council of Nigeria, Emmanuel Fiawei Pathfinder, in the Statement stated “This and many others, have led to massive investment, which President Bola Tinubu, has described as a transformative milestone I’m Nigeria’s energy sector.

“Indeed, your professionalism and experience in the field of journalism for properly communicating with Nigerians, and addressing the issues of what NNPCL is doing has made Nigerians and investors repose confidence in NNPCL.

“We have also noticed that the NNPCL put a smile on the faces of Nigerians recently by reducing the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, from N945 per litre to N860 per litre.

“Therefore, this has made industry stakeholders, including oil marketers and trade associations to express hope that increased local production from Port Harcourt will positively impact the economy.

“We also noticed that this is the second pump price cut between February and March, which would bring about huge economic relief to Nigerians ahead of the Ramadan and Easter seasons.”

The group however faulted the rising cases of attacks launched against the leadership of the NNPCL GCEO, Mele Kyari, adding that “Mele Kyari do not deserve the attacks and allegations on him on daily basis by some Nigerians.

” When they alleged that NNPCL was importing adulterated PMS, it was proven to be lies targeted to malign Kyari-led NNPCL for no just reason. As the NNPCL spokesman, you quickly stepped in as the Chief Communications Officer of NNPCL, to clarify these allegations that all were false allegations to misinform Nigerians.

” The GCEO’s dexterity has brought a lot of reforms to reposition Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and has boosted the image and reputation of the company globally.

“Meanwhile, we want to appeal especially to the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, to give youths in the creeks of the Niger Delta region priority in this talent hunt.

“We are passionately making this demand because there are many youths in the host communities in the Niger Delta region who are roaming around aimlessly and are being engaged by saboteurs but with this engagement with the talent hunt, most of them will come up with amazing innovations and creativity and will be disconnected from any nefarious activities.

“We want to assure you that this talent hunt will be a success based on our network, structure and influence in all the communities in the Niger Delta region based on the calibre of our membership which include the traditional rulers, lawyers, lecturers, media professionals, captains of industries, youth leaders, women leaders and other eminent personalities.”

“We also want to crave your indulgence to consider our request for the inclusion of youths from the host communities in the Niger Delta region, this will boost the current peace in the region and also increase oil and gas production,” the statement concluded.

