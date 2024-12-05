N’Delta Youths Commend Barau For Leadership In Tax Reform

Share

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has commended the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, for his exemplary leadership in halting the Tax Reform Bill’s public hearings.

The group noted that this move demonstrates his commitment to inclusivity, fairness, and justice.

According to the NDYC, the establishment of a committee to engage with the Attorney General and relevant stakeholders ensures that no region or demographic is marginalised in the pursuit of national development.

The group stated that the committee’s resolution on tax reforms must prioritize equity and justice, reflecting the principles of inclusivity and ensuring every Nigerian has an equitable share of the nation’s wealth and opportunities.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan NDYC also called for the revival of the Warri and Calabar Ports, citing their strategic advantages and potential to foster equitable wealth distribution and regional development.

It noted that Revitalizing these ports will decongest existing ones, create jobs, stimulate regional economies, and ensure balanced national growth.

Furthermore, the NDYC appealed to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) to institute robust consultative frameworks within their respective states, enabling citizens and stakeholders to contribute to the ongoing discourse.

The NDYC expressed confidence in the leadership of the Deputy Senate President and the Senate Committee to present a tax reform resolution reflecting the collective aspirations and interests of Nigerians.

The statement reads: “We strongly call on Senator Heineken Lokpobiri representing the South-south region and his colleagues in the committee to prioritize the immediate revival of the Warri and Calabar Ports as a matter of urgency.

“These ports, with their strategic advantages, including shorter haulage distances to catchment states like Anambra, Delta, Edo, Enugu Imo and others, are critical to fostering equitable wealth distribution and regional development.

“The Warri Port, in particular, boasts unique features such as self-sustaining cargo generation and improved vessel turnaround times, making it a vital asset for Nigeria’s maritime future.

“Revitalizing these ports will decongest existing ones, create jobs, stimulate regional economies, and ensure balanced national growth.

“Furthermore, the NDYC appeals to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) to rise to the occasion by instituting robust consultative frameworks within their respective states.

“These structures will enable citizens, civil society organizations, and other relevant stakeholders to make meaningful contributions to the ongoing discourse.

“By ensuring grassroots participation, the NGF will foster transparency, inclusiveness, and a stronger sense of ownership in the reform process.

“Finally, we reiterate our confidence in the leadership of the Deputy Senate President and the Senate Committee to present a tax reform resolution that will reflect the collective aspirations and interests of Nigerians.

“This is a historic opportunity to entrench justice, equity, and fairness in our nation’s fiscal architecture, and we trust that it will be seized with the utmost sense of responsibility.”

Share

Please follow and like us: