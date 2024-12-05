N’Delta Youth Warns Against Undermining Electoral Institutions

Share

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has warned against attempts to undermine Nigeria’s electoral institutions, particularly the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, the NDYC condemned the divisive rhetoric of the ReformINEC and SackYakubu movement, describing it as counterproductive and potentially damaging to Nigeria’s democracy.

The NDYC emphasized that INEC has made significant progress in improving Nigeria’s electoral process, citing the adoption of innovative technologies such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and electronic transmission of results.

The group urged Nigerians to reject attempts to discredit INEC and its leadership, warning that such actions could have far-reaching consequences for the country’s democratic stability.

The NDYC’s statement comes at a time when Nigeria is preparing for critical future elections.

The statement reads: “Electoral reforms must be evidence-based and debated within the context of the National Assembly, civil society, and other stakeholders—not reduced to baseless agitation or propaganda campaigns. Genuine reform is achieved through strategic advocacy and collaborative effort, not by maligning public officials without concrete evidence.

“At a time when Nigeria is grappling with numerous challenges, from insecurity to economic recovery, it is imperative that we focus on fostering national unity rather than sowing seeds of discord.

“ReformINEC’s divisive rhetoric risks polarizing Nigerians along political, ethnic, and ideological lines, thereby undermining the unity and progress we so desperately need.

“The NDYC calls on all political and advocacy groups to demonstrate responsibility and patriotism in their engagements. Criticism must be constructive, solutions-focused, and in the interest of the Nigerian people.

“The future of Nigerian democracy depends not on the dismantling of its institutions but on their strengthening through informed dialogue and active citizen participation.

“The Niger Delta Youth Congress remains committed to safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy, promoting electoral transparency, and fostering national development. We stand firmly against any attempt to derail the progress we have collectively achieved or to destabilize our democratic institutions under the guise of reform.

“We urge Nigerians to reject unfounded narratives and focus on building a nation where fairness, justice, and unity prevail.”

