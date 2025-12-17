N’Delta Youth Urges Tinubu To Sustain Stability In Defence Leadership

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to sustain stability within the leadership of the defence sector, warning that unnecessary changes could disrupt ongoing security operations across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, the group said continuity in the defence leadership was critical at a time when security agencies are engaged in complex operations against banditry, insurgency and other criminal activities.

The NDYC said recent calls in some quarters for the removal of the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, were ill-timed and could undermine the gains recorded so far in the fight against insecurity.

According to the group, consistency in leadership allows security strategies to mature and enables coordination among agencies to remain effective.

The youth group noted that the defence sector requires sustained focus and institutional stability, adding that frequent changes in leadership risk weakening morale among security personnel and emboldening criminal elements.

It argued that ongoing operations should be allowed to run their course without political interference.

The NDYC said the administration of President Tinubu had made security a priority and urged that this commitment be reinforced by maintaining cohesion within the defence team.

It added that stability at the leadership level would help ensure that operational plans are properly executed and that accountability is preserved within the security architecture.

The group also cautioned against what it described as politically motivated pressure capable of distracting attention from the core task of protecting lives and property. It urged stakeholders to place national security above partisan considerations.

Reaffirming its position, the NDYC said sustaining stability in the defence leadership would send a strong signal of confidence to security agencies and the wider public.

The group expressed the view that continuity would strengthen ongoing efforts to restore peace in affected regions and contribute to overall national stability.

The group urged the President to allow security operations to proceed without disruption, stressing that long-term success in addressing insecurity depends on consistency, coordination and political support for the nation’s defence institutions.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms all actions, statements, protests, and propaganda aimed at discrediting or forcing out Dr Matawalle.

“We urge President Bola Tinubu to remain steadfast, discerning, and resolute, and not succumb to the blackmail of those whose sole objective is to sabotage the success of his administration.”