N’Delta Youth Congress Raises Concern Over Threats To Nigeria’s Democratic Stability

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has raised alarm over what it describes as emerging threats to Nigeria’s democratic institutions, calling for renewed vigilance and accountability from public office holders and electoral authorities.

Speaking at a press conference, NDYC National Coordinator Comrade Israel Uwejeyan alleged that recent political developments could undermine public confidence in the nation’s democratic processes.

The group expressed particular concern over the conduct of political actors in internal party affairs, which it says has become a matter of national concern.

The NDYC specifically accused the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, of actions it believes could inflame political tensions, urging President Bola Tinubu to caution the minister and reinforce expectations of responsible public leadership.

The organisation stressed that its remarks were not motivated by personal or regional grievances but by a commitment to uphold democratic norms. It also emphasized that the minister’s political activities should not be interpreted as reflective of the broader Niger Delta region.

The group further questioned the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) handling of the outcomes of the recent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention in Ibadan.

The NDYC claimed that INEC’s stance on recognising the newly elected National Chairman, Kabiru Turaki, has created uncertainty within the party. It warned that any perceived inconsistency in decision-making could erode trust in the electoral system.

“The stability of Nigeria’s democracy requires fairness from public officials and institutions alike,” Uwejeyan said, adding that internal party democracy remains essential to the nation’s political health.

The NDYC urged INEC to demonstrate neutrality, transparency, and adherence to due process, resisting external influence to protect the credibility of the institution.

As of press time, neither the FCT Minister nor INEC had publicly responded to the concerns raised by the NDYC.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to democratic governance and national unity, calling on citizens, institutions, and leaders to prioritise constitutional order over political rivalry.