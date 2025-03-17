N’Delta Youth Backs Bala Mohammed, Obi Alliance

Share

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has thrown its weight behind the strategic engagement between Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, and the 2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.

The group in a statement signed by its leader, Israel Uwejeyan described their recent meeting as being built on mutual respect, national interest, and a shared vision for a greater Nigeria which is seen as a beacon of hope for millions of Nigerians.

According to the NDYC, Mohammed has consistently demonstrated his commitment to unity, national cohesion, and progressive governance, while Peter Obi remains a symbol of integrity, economic acumen, and transformative leadership.

The group noted that their coming together is an indication that the time for true political recalibration has come.

The NDYC praised Governor Bala Mohammed’s call for politics without bitterness, national unity, and inclusive governance, describing it as a testament to his refined political philosophy.

The group noted that a strategic alliance between these two leaders would signal the dawn of a new era, demonstrating that governance is no longer about political entitlement but about service delivery, accountability, and national prosperity.

The NDYC called on all well-meaning Nigerians, especially the youth, to rally behind this new movement that prioritizes innovation, competence, and a clear blueprint for national development.

The statement reads: “At a time when Nigeria is yearning for pragmatic, forward-thinking, and people-oriented leadership, the confluence of these two dynamic, young, and visionary leaders serves as a beacon of hope for millions of Nigerians.

“Mohammed has consistently demonstrated his unwavering commitment to unity, national cohesion, and progressive governance, while Mr. Peter Obi remains a symbol of integrity, economic acumen, and transformative leadership.

“Their coming together is an indication that the time for true political recalibration has come, and it is now that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is proving to Nigerians that it means business.

“Unlike the old order, which has long been characterized by transactional politics and recycled leadership, the Bala Mohammed-Peter Obi synergy represents the future, a future where competence, patriotism, and selfless service take precedence over political expediency.

“In contrast to individuals like Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, whose political trajectory remains trapped in the archaic dynamics of power acquisition for personal aggrandizement, these two leaders stand as embodiments of purposeful governance and national rebirth.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

