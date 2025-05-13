N’Delta Treated As Sacrificial Zone Since 1950 –HOMEF Director

Share

Nnimmo Bassey, Director Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) yesterday alleged that the Niger Delta Region has been treated as a sacrificial zone in the country since early 1950s till date.

He therefore urged oil firms operating in the Niger Delta Region to stop the deliberate systematic destruction of the region.

Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa, during a Niger Delta Alternatives Convergence (NDAC) event, he noted that the extreme negative impact of oil and gas exploration, as well as the massive deforestation and various kinds of erosion of both the land and coastlines have caused enough harm in the region.

He said: “Other impacts the region suffer from are lack of access to potable water as a result of pollution of both surface and ground water, orchestrated organized crimes, as well as loss of livelihoods.

“We remind ourselves that genocide is an international crime under Roman Statutes and it is defined as a deliberate and systemic destruction of a group of people because of their ethnicity, nationality, religion, or race.

