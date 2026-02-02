N’Delta States Enter Final Phase Of Athlete Selection For Games

States across the Niger Delta region are in the final stages of preparations for the 2nd Niger Delta Games as they conclude athlete selection trials and move towards opening camp ahead of their journey to Benin City for the competition proper.

From Port Harcourt to Yenagoa, Calabar, Akure, Owerri, Umuahia, Asaba and Benin, athletes and coaches have been working tirelessly with a strong focus on podium finishes at the regional multi-sport event.

In Uyo, attention will be on the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Monday as athletics trials take centre stage. More than 100 athletes are expected to compete for spots in the state contingent, with events spread across morning and afternoon sessions.

Disciplines to be contested include the 100m sprint, 400m, 800m, relays and mixed relay races.

The morning session begins at 9 a.m. with the women’s 5,000m final and the men’s shot put final.

This will be followed by 100m heats for both men and women, alongside various field events.

Finals in the 400m, 1,500m, hurdles, jumps and throws will round off the session, which runs until 1:15 p.m., ensuring continuous action on both track and field.

Activities resume at 3 p.m. for the afternoon session, featuring finals in the javelin, discus, long jump, 200m, 800m and high jump. The men’s 5,000m final will close the day’s programme at 6 p.m.

Elsewhere, traditional wrestling (kokowa) is scheduled to hold at the Uyo Township Stadium from 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, swimming events have been moved to UltraFit Nigeria Limited, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, due to ongoing maintenance work at the Olympic-size swimming pool.

Previous days of the trials have witnessed impressive fan turnout, and even larger crowds are expected as members of the public troop out to cheer the athletes in their quest for selection.

The Niger Delta Games, sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and organised by Dunamis-Icon Limited, will take place in Edo State from February 20 to 27. All nine states of the Niger Delta region are expected to participate.