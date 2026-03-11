N’Delta Stakeholders Raise Alarm Over Exclusion from Oil Assets Ownership

Niger Delta Stakeholders from the Oil and Gas bearing Communities across thehave expressed deep concern over what they described as the continued marginalisation of oil-producing communities in the ownership, control, and economic benefits of Nigeria’s oil and gas resources.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by His Highness Dr Benjamin Style Tamaranebi JP, National President HOSTCOM, Dr Sele Godwill, National Secretary Community’s of Oil and Gas Areas in Niger Delta (COGAN) and Dr Chris Inyang, National Director Community Environmental Protection and Watch (CEPAW), the Niger Delta leaders noted that despite the region producing the vast majority of Nigeria’s crude oil for more than six decades, host communities remain largely excluded from the ownership and strategic management of the industry that operates on their ancestral lands.

The leaders, according to the statement, stated that the concerns follow recent developments in the Nigerian petroleum sector, including the divestment of onshore assets by Shell plc. The Stakeholders argued that despite these large-scale asset transfers involving resources located in the Niger Delta, host communities remain largely excluded from direct ownership participation.

The leaders further noted that while the Petroleum Industry Act created the Host Community Development Trust framework requiring operators to contribute 3 per cent of operating expenditure, the provision does not amount to meaningful economic ownership or participation.

According to the statement, the only major role currently played by many Niger Delta stakeholders in the oil industry is the protection and surveillance of pipelines and critical infrastructure that transport Nigeria’s crude oil.

They noted that pipeline surveillance arrangements introduced in recent years have significantly helped reduce oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and production losses, thereby stabilising Nigeria’s oil output.

However, community leaders warned that any attempt to politicise, delay, or undermine these security arrangements will create unnecessary tensions in the region.

The statement reads: “The company’s Nigerian subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, was recently sold to a consortium known as Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited in a deal estimated at about $2.4 billion noted that while these companies are described as indigenous operators, host communities were not included as equity stakeholders in the transaction.

“The divestment transferred major onshore oil and gas infrastructure across the Niger Delta, including 15 oil mining leases, three shallow-water leases, extensive pipeline networks, flow stations, and hundreds of wells, representing billions of barrels in reserves.

“The Renaissance consortium includes several companies such as: ND Western Limited, Aradel Energy Limited, First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company, Waltersmith Group and Petrolin.

“Similarly, Italian energy company ENI recently divested its Nigerian subsidiary, Nigerian Agip Oil Company, to Oando PLC in a deal valued at approximately $783 million.

“The acquisition, led by Oando’s Group Chief Executive, transferred several major oil assets, including OMLs 60, 61, 62 and 63, dozens of oil fields, thousands of kilometres of pipelines, gas processing plants and the Brass River Oil Terminal.

“Peace in the Niger Delta is directly tied to the stability of Nigeria’s oil production and the overall health of the national economy, the statement said.

“Any delay in the renewal of pipeline surveillance contracts or harassment of those responsible for protecting these national assets could be interpreted by communities as further marginalisation and may threaten the fragile stability currently enjoyed in the region.”

The stakeholders called on the Federal Government and relevant regulators to ensure fairness in the management of Nigeria’s petroleum resources.

Among their key demands are: greater equity participation for host communities in oil and gas assets operating on their land, adding that key Niger Delta stakeholders must be considered in the ongoing asset allocation.

They also demanded a transparent review of recent oil asset divestments, stronger implementation of local content policies, environmental remediation and compensation for decades of pollution in the Niger Delta, fair and non-politicised management of pipeline surveillance arrangements.

The statement concluded by urging national leaders to address these issues in the interest of peace, justice, and sustainable development, noting that stability in the Niger Delta remains essential to Nigeria’s economic future.