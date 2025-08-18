N’Delta Stakeholder Commends Ogbuku-Led NDDC

Mr Douye Karikarisei, a Niger Delta stakeholder has pointed out that among all the intervention agencies and MDAs set up by the Federal Government, the present Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is the most effective in the region.

This, he said, was made possible through the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola TInubu, which has culminated in visible projects being handled by Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, who is currently leading the board.

He said this has provided infrastructures, empowerment and given the people in communities across the region a sense of belonging.

Douye Karikarisei, who made this known at the weekend in Port Harcourt, while felicitating with the Managing Director of the NDDC, Chief Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, as he marks fifty years of age on Tuesday, 19th August 2025.

He said that the unparalleled and distinguished performance of the Dr. Ogbuku-led commission in the region has made it easier for the President to prevail across the region as the 2027 Presidential elections approach.

Karikarisei commended the Ogbuku-led NDDC for the recent commissioning of projects and infrastructures across the different states of the region, including the 27.5-kilometre Ogbia-Nembe Road, constructed in partnership with Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC.

He said: “The 27.5-kilometre Ogbia-Nembe Road, with seven bridges and 50 culverts, connects fourteen communities in Bayelsa State.

“The NDDC also commissioned the 6km Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opulom-Ikot Inwang-Okoroutip-Iwochang Road and 600m Ibeno Bridge in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, as well as the 9km Obehie-Oke-Ikpe Road in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State.

“In the area of electricity, the NDDC commissioned the 45-km double-circuit 33KV feeder line from Omotosho Power Station to Okitipupa in Ondo State. This electrification project supplies light to the twenty-five local governments that have been in darkness for over fifteen years.”

“The Dr Ogbuku-led commission also inaugurated the 1×15MVA 33/11KV electricity injection substation in Amufi, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area in Benin City, Edo State.

“As part of the ‘Light-Up-Niger Delta’ strategy, the commission has displayed a high sense of inclusion by mobilising youths, community leaders and women groups to participate in the allocation of solar light projects across their various communities.

“Thousands of youths from the region are being trained in Nigeria and in prestigious institutions around the world by the Dr. Ogbuku-led commission to acquire the technological know-how for the future development of the region and country.

“Also, several empowerment programmes are frequently rolled out to empower both the youths and the elderly across the region.

“For the first time in the history of the Niger Delta region, solar lights have powered thousands of streets and roads that were once in darkness and had claimed hundreds of innocent lives through deadly accidents.

“Dr. Ogbuku’s visionary leadership has renewed the hope of millions of people across the region.”