N’Delta: PANDEF Urges Tinubu To Assent To SSDC Bill

Share

..Says non-assent to bill leaves people of South-South orphaned,

…Demands legislation to revert NDDC name to OMPADEC

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called on President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency assent to the bill establishing the South-South Development Commission (SSDC).

PANDEF on Monday said Mr President’s continued withholding assent to the bill after signing the others submitted at the same time as passed by the National Assembly was capable of creating a feeling of exclusion and dejection on the part of the people of the South-South.

Presenting the communiqué issued at the end of an emergency meeting of the Board of Trustees of the forum at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, the National Spokesperson of PANDEF, Olorogun (Sir) Obiuwevbi Ominimini lamented that non-assent of the bill leaves the South-South region orphaned within the broader context of regional development commissions.

The communiqué also recommended the reversal of the name of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) which could become a misnomer, should revert to its earlier designation as Oil Mineral Production Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC)

According to the communiqué, the BOT “Commends the Governors of the South-South for their untiring efforts in working toward the sustainable development of the area, despite the very difficult terrain and environmental circumstances which many of them have to grapple with.”

“It observes with great concern the fact that the Bill for the establishment of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC) which, after passage by the National Assembly was submitted at the same time as others to Mr. President, is yet assented to.

“Subscribes to the desirability of having a Development Commission for all the six geographic zones of the country without exception and therefore views this withholding of assent as a grave oversight or error, capable of creating a feeling of exclusion and dejection on the part of the people of the South-South.

“The non-assent of this bill leaves the South-South region orphaned within the broader context of regional development commissions which include the North East Development Commission (NEDC), North West Development Commission (NWDC), South West Development Commission, SWDC, South East Development Commission (SEDC), North Central Development Commission INCDC), all of which are now legal entities.

“The non-signing of this law could have a negative impact on the present state of peace which exists in the Niger Delta and the favourable environment which it creates for the upsurge in the production of oil and gas in the country.

“PANDEF BOT, therefore, calls on Mr President to remedy the oversight which has resulted in the delay to assent to this bill and sign it without delay as this is only fair and just manner of treating the south-south zone as bonafide citizens of this country who deserve not to be discriminated against.”

The BOT while making a special case of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, reminded Mr President and the Federal Government that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was established by law in 2000 to mitigate specific issues targeting oil mineral-producing communities and to create an enabling environment for hitch-free oil and gas activities in the host communities. Hence the NDDC has its own specific funding formula and modus operandi.

“PANDEF further noted that, whereas the Niger Delta region has a definite geographic boundary, the membership of the NDDC has extended beyond this boundary to include other oil-producing states such as Abia, Imo, Ondo and others, with a possibility of extending further to include other states in the future.

“The meeting therefore strongly recommended that the name, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) which could become a misnomer, should revert to its earlier designation as Oil Mineral Production Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC).

“This will distinguish it and prevent any confusion between it and the newly created South-South Development Commissions all of which directed at are creating inclusive national development irrespective of their production of natural resources, hence their location within the Ministry of Regional Development which at present is ably manned by Engr. Abubakar Momoh, with whom we are well pleased.

“PANDEF restates that the assent to the South-South Development Commission bill will promote broader regional development in the area and complement the work of the NDDC, especially under the present capable Board and Managing Director, Dr Sammy Ogbuku.

On the mini-LNGs and gas development, the meeting also discussed issues pertaining to the oil and gas sector and noted with regret the recent decision of NNPC to join some private investors to develop five new LNG, CNG and LPG complexes with none in the Niger Delta, where the gas for most of these activities will come from.

“Apart from the fact that this negates all known economic parameters on siting industries close to the source of raw materials, it gives credence to the long-standing agitation on the fact that NNPC and its management continue to pursue very unfair policies towards the South-South zone.

“The BOT therefore calls on Mr. President to direct the NNPC to redress this situation and equally accelerate similar investments in the Niger Delta which should include the siting of mini refineries within the area.

“PANDEF again urges Mr. President to appoint sons and daughters of the South-South, many of whom are ably qualified into top positions within the national oil company, NNPC, a situation that could have prevented such insensitive decisions.

“PANDEF encourages State Governors and South-South private sector players to show more interest in active participation in Gas development and the Blue Economy of our region.

“The BOT calls on the Federal Government to take immediate steps to operationalize the use of the Gas Flare penalty for the benefit of the host communities.

On the development of seaports PANDEF said it observed with great concern the fact that despite the emphasis of the present administration on the development of marine and blue economy including the decision to construct new dry (inland) ports, all similar infrastructures in the South-South are abandoned and non-functional.

“These include Port Harcourt Port, Calabar Port, Warri Port, Onne Port, Sapele Port, Burutu Port, Koko Port, etc.

“PANDEF calls on the Federal Government to revisit this matter and accord new attention to revamping the existing ports in the Niger Delta states that occupy the larger portions of Nigeria’s coastline and have a natural comparative advantage.

“On its part, PANDEF will commence, along with other critical stakeholders, a deep study of the internal and external factors responsible for the low performance of the existing ports in the Niger Delta.

“Additionally, BOT calls on Mr President to personally show greater interest in working with Governors of the South-South states to develop other new ports in the various states of the region in the overall interest of the national economy and to further position Nigeria as a hub for the blue economy in West and Central Africa.

On insecurity, the group called on the people of the Niger Delta, especially “Our youth to continue to maintain law and order. In order to allow the leaders of the region to sustain active engagement with the Federal Government on this and other matters of interest.”

“PANDEF appreciates Mr. President for the establishment of the Federal University of Environmental Technology, Ogoni.”

Share

Please follow and like us: