N’Delta Oil Pollution: Over 60%  Suffers Negative Health Effects, Biodiversity – HEDA

…Suraju Charges Government, IOCs on Ecological and Economic Sustainability

Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has said that oil and environmental pollution in the Niger Delta region has shed a devastating impact on the region.

It stated that an alarming 60% of the population in the Niger Delta region suffers from health problems caused by oil pollution, while 75% of respondents reported negative impacts on local biodiversity.

It added that on government accountability, 45% of respondents did not believe their state government holds oil and gas companies accountable for environmental damage, while 76% expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government’s responsiveness to environmental concerns.

These were contained in its recent research and data-driven report titled “Leadership Approval Rating: Impact of Oil and Gas Exploration Activities in Six Oil-Producing States in Nigeria.”

According to a statement on Sunday, the survey, which sampled 1,074 people across six states, including Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, and Rivers, found that 70% of respondents believe oil and gas activities have significantly contributed to environmental pollution. It added that water pollution, in particular, was cited as the most common type of pollution, with an average of 41% of respondents witnessing it firsthand.

The statement noted that the comprehensive research findings also discovered that 61% of respondents reported negative health effects due to oil pollution, highlighting a pressing need for health interventions and environmental remediation.

It added that on the biodiversity loss, 75% of respondents reported that environmental pollution has affected local biodiversity, including animals, fish, and birds.

Speaking about the findings of the report, HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, emphasized the need for urgent action.

He said: “The call for action is clear; for oil companies and government agencies to engage more proactively with communities, protect the environment, and the people who depend on it, and pave the way for a future that is both economically and ecologically sustainable.”

The report’s findings are a stark reminder of the ecological and economic sustainability challenges facing the Niger Delta region. The ratings are crucial for evaluating the effectiveness and impact of leases in various capacities and guiding development, enhancing accountability, and informing stakeholders,” Suraju said.

