On Wednesday, Abubakar Momoh, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, met with former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Niger Delta militant Asari Dokubo, and other regional leaders.

New Telegraph gathered that the meeting, according to Momoh was aimed at navigating his role as a minister “for the effective running of the ministry, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

In a statement he signed and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, Momoh who met with Jonathan in his Abuja residence, shared valuable discussions as well as deliberated on strategies to combat “the issue of stolen crude, enhance infrastructure and generate employment opportunities for the teeming youths of Niger Delta.”

Similarly, the statement noted that the minister also met with Dokubo.

“The primary topics of discussion included regional peace and strategies to combat crude theft, which has been detrimental to Nigeria’s oil production.

“Asari Dokubo, who holds significant influence as a political figure, provided valuable advice and expressed his commitment to supporting the minister in his role as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.”

The statement also noted that Asari called on Tinubu to do everything possible to “bring the immediate past Attorney General of Nigeria, Mallam Abubakar Malami SAN to return the N600bn belonging to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs which he wrongfully channeled to projects that were unrelated to the Niger Delta region.”