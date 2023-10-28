N’Delta Leader Describes Tinubu’s S’Court Victory As Cornerstone Of Democracy

Thursday’s ruling of the Supreme Court affirming the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the actual winner of the 2023 presidential election has been described as a demonstration that the judiciary is the cornerstone upon which democracy will always rely.

Chief Idowu Asonja, a Niger Delta leader who made the remark on Saturday in a statement made available to newsmen said the Apex Court decision is President Tinubu’s magic bullet to turn the nation around.

The Niger Delta leader congratulated Tinubu for scaling what he described as the last hurdle to the authentication of his electoral victory.

He said, “Nigerians know who they elected as their president and now that their voice at the polls has been validated by the Supreme Court, it is time to face issues bordering on the well-being of the people and I am confident that President Tinubu will restore the hope of Nigerians.”

Speaking further, Asonja commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for choosing the law court instead of instigating violence. “Now that all the processes of the election have been concluded, it is time to join hands with the President and work for Nigeria and its people,”he added. He subsequently called on the youths and the people of the Niger Delta region to embrace peace and development.