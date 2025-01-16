N’Delta: Iyn Leaders Praise Tinubu, Otuaro for Transformative Leadership

Share

Leaders of the Ijaw Youth Network (IYN) have lauded President Bola Tinubu and Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Administrator, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, for their commitment to developing the Niger Delta region. The prominent youths group particularly cited the recent award of scholarships to over 1,700 students from the region.

In a statement by the IYN President and Secretary, Frank Ebikabo and Federal Ebiaridor, the group praised the President’s decision to retain the PAP and his appointment Otuaro, to lead the agency.

The duo described the President’s decision as a visionary move that has started to yield unprecedented results in peace sustenance in the region. They IYN particularly commended Otuaro was taking painstaking steps to ensure that the last scholarship exercise was transparent and fair across the region. The group said:

“President Tinubu has demonstrated exceptional wisdom not only by retaining the Presidential Amnesty Programme but by appointing Otuaro, an accomplished administrator whose leadership has brought remarkable progress to the programme.”

The IYN leaders emphasized the historic nature of the scholarship scheme, which includes opportunities for overseas master’s degree studies.

“The scale and transparency of this scholarship scheme, which provides comprehensive support including tuition, accommodation, and living expenses, demonstrates a genuine commitment to addressing the fundamental challenges facing our region,” they stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: