N’Delta: Hope Rises As Search For Sustainable Peace Continues

Background

Search for Common Ground, with its consortium, operating in 66 communities in the Niger Delta; Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta states, has recorded appreciable successes in its different areas of engagements, ranging from capacity building, cultural cohesion, social media training to empowerment, across the various communities of focus.

Ahead of wrapping up its operations in the region, Search recently embarked on a project called Social Media listening research. It was a platform that brought together different layers of stakeholders in the region to brainstorm on the wellbeing of the region and its people.

Recommendations for lasting and sustainable peace in the region formed the fulcrum of the deliberations. At the end of the Social Media listening research, a validation meeting was held in Asaba, Delta State to scrutinise the recommendations and adopt final inputs for implementation.

Dada: Over 10m persons impacted

At the opening ceremony of the meeting, Sunny Dada, the Mass Media and Information Management Coordinator Search, revealed that its activities have benefited over 10 million persons in the region.

Dada said that the art and cul- ture aspect of the project alone attracted over 2.7 million persons while the group’s special cohesion activity impacted to 2.7million persons. The capacity building aspect of the project, he also disclosed, reached over 835 persons, adding that its activities over the period of its operations have impacted well over 10 million persons in the areas of focus.

According to him; “Over 10 million persons have been reached through this programme directly and indirectly. Through our art and cultural activities alone, we reached 2.7million people across the 66 communities.

That is 70 persons per community officially because in many communities, we had almost 200 persons attending that activity because it was an open event. “Officially 70 persons multiplied by 66 communities, you have noth- ing less than 2.7 million persons.

Then we had a special cohesion ac- tivity which also brought together community members. That one also reached about 2.7 persons, then the capacity building training that reached about 835 persons. So if you do your plus and minus, you will discover that even that 10 million persons were exceeded.

‘‘In every family, you have nothing less than three persons so if you reach one person in a family, you have reached the entire family. The message will be heard in the families. If you we empower one person through our livelihood initiative, there is a tendency that five to ten persons will benefit from that livelihood empowerment.

“If you build a Cassava Processing Machine in a particular community, the money from that plant will contribute to the local economy of that community.

So, even that 10 million is a conservative number because in terms of people that we have directly reached, they are over five million then when you multiply it, you could get like between 15 million and 20 million persons.’’

…call to duty

Dada noted that Search may not have done much in turning around the fortunes of the people and the communities, giving the so many years of devastation and neglect, however, he said it is a starting point to further engage with the people and bring intense development to the communities.

‘‘This is because you can’t use 18 or 24 months to solve a problem that has lasted for 70 years but we have to start from somewhere and this scratch is already yielding massive success stories from the beneficiaries and that is why we are motivated,’’ he disclosed.

Elaborating more on the rea- son for the Social Media listening research project, he said that the stabilisation of the Niger Delta cannot be achieved alone by one organisation. “It needs concerted efforts by all relevant stakeholders and organisations, government and individual entities,’’ he noted.

Adding; “These are key stakeholders that we expect to drive the process, some are journalists and regulatory agencies in the oil sector, in the drug related sector, security agencies and others.

So, our hope is that from here, we are going to see actions in terms of policy response and capacity building within the individual organisations in terms of advocacy, governance and law reform, policy and so many other things.

“We are happy with the com- mitment we have received from the stakeholders that attended this meeting and we are hoping that as they walk out of this room today, we are going to see a reflection of the action plan in their own programming.’’

… challenges

On some of the challenges encountered in the cause of conducting their activities, Dada stated that finance has always hampered development in the region.

He, however, said that it should not be a drawback, saying, “if we continue to look at money and the region is plunged into another round of violence, won’t there be money to sort the region out?

“So, the issue of finance shouldn’t come in at all and that is why we are calling on all relevant agencies of the government, donor agencies and everybody to come in quickly, put in the relevant funding and ensure that reports like this are promoted. It should not just end as report. They should be transformed into policies.

“Part of why we are doing this is for sustainability and we want to see actions in terms of governance, advocacy, law reforms, policy advocacy and we are happy with the commitment we have received from the stakeholders that attended this meeting.

We are hoping that as they walk out of this room today, we are going to see actions in terms of capacity building, governance, advocacy ,law reforms, policy and so many other things.’’

He, therefore, called on relevant stakeholders to join hands in making sure that all that Search for Common Ground has done in the region is sustained, adding that the Social Media listening recommendations should be turned into policies to guide the region.

Synergy among stakeholders needed

Preye Inebaraton, Secretary State Peace Architecture, Bayelsa State, also speaking said that the unity created by Search for Common Ground and its partners has once again deepened the issue surrounding the Niger Delta challenges like oil bunkering, drug abuse and community development.

He continued; ‘‘rising from this Social Media listening, it is clear that there is need for more synergy among stakeholders. Instead of you to operate individually, there is need for all to come together.

This is one take home that this forum has provided. Search using their platform and their experience has been able to gather major stakeholders from security operatives, civil organisations and the government to cross fertilise the ideas.

“Next, is, where do we go from here, we are talking about the Niger Delta? We are looking forward to a better Niger Delta where issues around peace building can be solved using the best model which are skills and education.

That is the way forward except leaders begin to look towards that direction, we are going to still remain in this quagmire. “There is no time for us to call out our leaders other than now. It is not time for us to start the blame game in the Niger Delta.

“We should leverage on modern technology for us to advance the course. It is high time that the Niger Delta struggle moves from physical to the digital. And this is one framework that we need to begin.”

Anyasi III: More works need

His Royal Majesty, Obi Charles Chukwunweike Anyasi III, traditional ruler of Idumuje Unor, Aniocha North Local Government of Delta State, thanked Search for Common Ground for the meeting, adding that the group has helped in sustaining peace in the region.

He said: “I have taken lot of tips to go down to the grassroots, to enlighten them. I want to congratulate Search for Common Ground for creating this platform. It is a platform for us to get information and disseminate to other people.

“This is just the beginning. A lot more work needs to be done in terms of grassroots. There has to be a lot of sectoral engagements from the top to the bottom. “The area that has troubled this platform is the area of funding.

That is where the government has to come in too and other NGOs. For instance, in the area of drug abuse, if you want NDLEA to go into action, you need to fund them and if you want to engage the youths, it needs a lot of funding. The federal government and other tertiary and religious bodies have to get ready to fund.”

Ikolomi: Wake up call

While the Delta State Director of National Orientation Agency, Tracy Omamode Ikolomi in her reaction maintained that the training has been very impactful, adding that it was talking about Peace.

‘‘Since Search for Common Ground has this initiative, there can be peace both in the Niger Delta and all over the federation. We know that there are lots of is- sues, for now, they are dwelling on their activities for this particular dialogue,’’ she noted.

According to her, ‘‘the media has a lot to do so that people are aware. The Media has the duty to quell some issues so that there won’t be any violence. The media has to give their perspectives in such a way that it will enhance peace. “In NOA, we use to tell people that without peace, you can’t do anything.

So we also tell our people that we don’t have any other country, it is only Nigeria that we have. Violence won’t give you the required answer that you are looking for.

So, we should all embrace dialogue.” Henry Eferegbo in his reaction advised the communities to be conscious when sourcing for information. He said: “They should maximise every opportunity and look for how to implement the knowledge gained for their benefits. The communities should own the process and start driving them.

Godwin: Deliberate policies needed

Ann Godwin, a journalist, in her response, called for deliberate policies that should be gender based and monitoring implementation of gender based policies. ‘‘Policies have been there in the past on gender issues but lack of implementation has been a major setback,’’ she disclosed.

Adding, ‘‘so, it is time for government and relevant agencies to ensure that the implementation of gender based policies are done. And the existing ones should also be reviewed to match with the current society we are in now. “Women need to be more visible.

Before now, women were relegated to the back stage. I agree that there is phenomenal shift but the percentage is still very low. This policy should inculcate the issue of awareness campaigns.

‘‘When I talk about implementation, I mean 35% affirmative action. But even 10% has not been given not to talk of 35%. There is need for government to be intentional for all these policies to be implemented.

First of all, we are seeking that this 35% should be implemented starting from the state Houses of Assembly to the National Assembly. Then, we are also asking that women should be given certain positions.

Recommendations

Some of the recommendations issued by relevant stakeholders on how to maintain and sustain peace in the Niger Delta region post Search for Common Ground include: To increase community awareness and engagement on the Petroleum Industry Act as many communities are still uninformed and uninterested; Develop targeted interventions addressing drug abuse; prioritise awareness campaign to amplify female voices; strengthen rehabilitation and psychological support services for youths at risk of substance abuse and cult related violence; and integrate livelihood support programmes as a preventative measure.