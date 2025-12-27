New Telegraph

December 27, 2025
N’Delta Group Issues 7-Day Ultimatum Over Allegations Against Tunji-Ojo

FG Orders Probe Into Kogi Jailbreak

A Niger Delta rights group has issued a seven-day ultimatum to individuals behind what it described as defamatory allegations against the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

At a press briefing in Port Harcourt, the Niger Delta Rights Advocates accused one Isaiah Davies Ijele of orchestrating the claims through several unregistered groups, demanding that he publicly present evidence of alleged forgery against the minister.

According to a release by its spokesman, Darlington Nwauji, the group warned that failure to do so within seven days would compel it to petition relevant authorities for his investigation and prosecution for extortion and false allegations.

