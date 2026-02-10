N’Delta Games Torch Commences Nine-State Tour From Calabar

The Games Torch for the 2nd Niger Delta Games began its journey to Benin, Edo State, on Monday, February 9, from Calabar, Cross River State.

The Torch, which is the symbol of the Games, will pass through the capitals of all nine participating states that make up the Niger Delta region.

In Calabar, the torchbearer, Patience Okon George, led some Sports Commission officials and athletes from the U.J. Esuene Stadium to the Governor’s Office, where they were officially received by the state’s Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, and Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, the Chairman of Dunamis-Icon Limited, organisers of the Games.

A colourful procession, which included young men and women dressed in the famous Calabar Carnival costumes, danced to local Efik tunes belted from loudspeakers mounted on trucks.

Odey, who stood in for Governor Bassey Otu, assured the state athletes that they would be adequately provided with equipment and welfare support to excel at the Games, charging them to compete fairly and win in all the sports.

Ikpokpo commended the State Liaison Committee members for organising an entertaining Torch Tour and encouraged other states to design their own unique tour events.

According to a roster released by the organisers of the Games, Akwa Ibom State is the next stop for the Torch on February 10. It will then proceed to Abia on the 11th, Imo on February 12, and Rivers State on February 13.

Bayelsa will host the Games Torch on February 14, while Delta State will receive it on February 16, from where it will proceed to Ondo on the 18th.

The Games Torch will light the cauldron at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium to symbolise the start of the Games on the opening day and will, on the last day, be handed over to the next host state.

The Niger Delta Games is organised by Dunamis-Icon Limited and sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).