N’Delta Games: Scouting C’ttee Zooming On Generation Next Athletes

As the second edition of the Niger Delta Games enters Day 3 in Benin, Edo State, the Scouting Committee has said that it has a mission to identify the next generation of star sportsmen and women from the region.

The Chairman of the Committee, Godwin Enakhena and his team have been moving around the games venues from morning sessions till the close of the day, monitoring and liaising with the screening committee to ensure that the right athletes were scouted.

“We’re ready to help discover the next Blessing Oborodudu, Victor Ikpeba, Victor Osimhen, Nwankwo Kanu, Efe Ajagba, Enefiok Udo-Obong, Blessing Okagbare, Ese Brume etc for the Niger Delta region”, he asserted Sunday afternoon when he joined a group of former athletics stars at the track and field events at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Sunday.

The lineup of athletics greats includes Mary Onyali, Henry Amike, Gabriel Okon, Gabriel Opuama and Enefiok Udo-Obong, among others.

“We are happy with the job done by the screening committee to ensure that true U-20s are the ones participating in Benin City.

“We’re going to be meticulous in beaming the searchlight on very talented younger athletes that are being showcased at the Games”, he said amidst the din of cheers that trailed the completion of the 400m hurdles final.

Enakhena recalled that at the last edition in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, 644 athletes were identified as having the potential to thrive in the future.

He believes that there exists a possibility to exceed that number, given that the states are beginning to embrace the vision of going to the grassroots to discover budding talents.

“To make this happen, we’ve put together experienced coaches and scouts. Blessing Oborududu leads wrestling scouts and Rolake Olagbegi-Kassim leads tennis. She was the first Nigerian female professional tennis player and the first to win Gold and Silver medals at the All-African Games. The longest serving NPFL player, Victor Ezeji will lead the football scouts, amongst others”, he disclosed.

The NDG has been programmed to provide a platform for states in the region to discover, test and nurture indigenous budding talents to become national and international champions.

The games is organised by Dunamis-Icon Limited, led by Sir Itiako Ikpokp,o and sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)