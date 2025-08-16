N’delta Foundation Boosts Entrepreneur With N45m Grant Awards

The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), has enhanced its Youth Employment Pathways (YEP) with N45 million grant awards to exemplary but challenged graduates.

The beneficiaries of the award include Miss Joy Ukwada, who was trained in Hi-Tech and Mrs Chiamaka Anosike, who excelled in solar photovoltaic installation training.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr Sam Daigbo, supported by the YEP Manager, Mr Patrick Ekpe, and the Gender Desk Officer, Yemi Omire, during the 2025 International Youth Day (IYD), tagged, “Harnessing Technology and Strategic Partnership for Sustainable, youth-led Peace and Development”, in Asaba, said out of over 2,100 applicants for the grant awards, 144 have viable businesses but only 65 scaled through rigorous screening.

He said the YEP strategy was designed to weaken the pool of violence among youths in the Niger Delta region and expose talented youths of the region to entrepreneurial opportunities.

He said between 2018 and 2024, over 11,000 youths have enrolled and trained in technical and soft skills in ICT, aquaculture, construction, finished leather and services across the nine states of the region, including Abia, Ondo, Akwa-Ibom, Delta and Rivers states.

He said: “Since 2018, PIND has been the catalyst for bridging the gap between the youths and future.

“It has conducted in-depth labour market assessments to inform youth training and employment pathways, and over 231 youth-led enterprises have been funded through the YEP Business Challenge Fund (YEP-BCF). ”

He said the YEP project has maintained a huge success in waste-to-cycling, solar photovoltaic installation and aquaculture (fish, poultry and snail farming skills) as many beneficiaries have become digital marketers.

He maintained that the global call to recognise their challenges and tackle it headlong for transformational development should move from talking to action.

He urged private organisations, governments at all levels, and corporate bodies to provide capital, tools, potential and theoretical needs for youths to top the world in ICT innovations and technology.