N’Delta Ex-Agitators Urge FG, NNPC To Renew Tompolo’s Surveillance Contract

A Group known as Coalition of Ex-Agitators of Niger Delta (CEND) has called on the Federal Government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to renew the pipeline surveillance contract given to Government Ekpemupulo also known as Tompolo stating that renewing the contract will further deepen the peace being enjoyed in the region.

The group also said that it will also increase the production of crude oil in the country stating that Tantita deserves to be given an additional contract to protect the Trans Niger Delta pipeline considering its efficiency in the past year instead of terminating the contract.

The Ex-Agitators insisted that Tantita Security owned by the foremost ex-militant leader remains the only competent outfit to secure oil assets in the region.

Gbobo said ex-agitators would continue to recognize Tomopolo as their leader and would work with him to secure oil assets in the region

CEND in a statement on Sunday signed by its Coordinator, Gen. Gershom Gbobo, Gen. Alalibo Daboikiabo, Bayelsa; Gen. Jeff C. Johnson, Akwa Ibom; Gen. Jackson Akpobasa Delta and Gen. Tony Baibai, Ondo, said Tantita had shown commendable capacity to protect oil facilities within its area of responsibility.

The statement read “Tantita security services has reduced illegal bunkering to the barest minimum. It has also provided jobs for our people in the region. Therefore, we call on our amiable President Bola Ahmed Tunubu to act fast in renewing the surveillance contract.

“Pipeline surveillance is for the people on ground and close to the pipeline. Tantita is on ground and has consulted and included all the community leaders in its area of operation in the contract”.

“Tantita security company has shown capacity through its track record. It has continued to sustain the peace in the region by engaging the youths in its operations.

“Renewing the contract will help to further deepen the peace and increase production of crude oil in the country.

CEND endorses Tompolo’s Tantita and urges the Nigerian Government to do the needful and renew the contract.