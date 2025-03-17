N’Delta Ex-Agitators To Ribadu, IGP: Probe Sponsors Of Smear Campaign Against Otuaro, Tompolo

Share

Leaders of Phases 1, 2, and 3 of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, alongside Concerned Niger Delta Youths, have called on the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate sponsors of the unrelenting cyberstalking and smear campaign against the PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Otuaro, and the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Limited, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo).

The ex-agitators issued a strong condemnation of a coordinated campaign of misinformation and malicious allegations aimed at destabilizing the Niger Delta by discrediting key figures for obvious selfish reasons.

During a press conference in Yenagoa on Saturday, the leaders denounced the activities of a group operatng both within and outside Nigeria, which has levelled unfounded and wild accusations of kidnapping, crimes against humanity, and misappropriation of funds against Otuaro and Tompolo, the leader of Tantita which has been instrumental in pipeline surveillance and the fight against oil theft in the region.

Emma Satu, leader of the Phase 3, speaking on behalf of the ex-agitators, categorically refuted these allegations, said: “These accusations are baseless and driven by jealousy and a desperate attempt to undermine the significant contributions of Dr Otuaro and Chief Ekpemupolo.”

He emphasized the positive impact of the PAP under Otuaro’s leadership, citing the recordbreaking number of scholarships awarded to Niger Delta indigenes for higher education within Nigeria and abroad, and other programmes that have been implemented in the Niger Delta.

