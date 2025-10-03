N’Delta Ex-Agitators Pledge Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election

The Niger Delta Ex-Agitators Forum yesterday expressed its support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027. The group comprising ex-agitators from Phases 1, 2, 3 made the declaration at a news conference in Warri. Convener Emma Satu said the group is happy with Tinubu’s economic policy.

He said: “Nigeria has thrived democratically since President Tinubu was elected two years ago. “Under his watch, Nigeria has taken giant steps through policies targeted at the economy, education, health, infrastructure, power and other key sectors.

“The various policies implemented by Mr President, including fuel subsidy removal, are aimed at making Nigeria a united, progressive, developed, egalitarian and virile nation as well as pride in the comity of African nations and globally. “Our support for Mr President stems from the love, concern and sense of belonging that Niger Delta enjoys in his administration.

“Niger Delta has never had it so good, as we are enjoying a period of peace, stability and development across our region and that is why we are gathered here on this special occasion of Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary to re-echo our total support for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.”