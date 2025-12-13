N’Delta Ex-Agitators Forum Condemns Allegations Against Otuaro

The Niger Delta Ex-Agitators Forum (Phase 3) has condemned the allegations that Dr Dennis Otuaro, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, was involved in criminal activities like kidnapping, murder, human trafficking and terrorism financing, describing it as baseless.

This was as the group also declared that the allegations were not only unfounded but malicious, callous and wicked, claiming that the act of blackmail was coming from a fellow kinsman.

The group, at a press briefing in Warri, alleged that one Jude Gbaboyor had been peddling lies against Dr Otuaro using his Facebook Page, which took place on the 6th of December, 2025.

Speaking on behalf of others, General Emma Satu, Convener/Secretary, Presidential Amnesty Programme Phase 3 (Abuja Chapter) and General Anthony Ebi-Ikpelagha, co-covener, called on the Federal Government of Nigeria and the international community to know that the smear campaigns, lies and propaganda were meant to not only tarnish Dr Otuaro’s image but to distract him from his official duties.

The group disclosed that Dennis Otuaro’s leadership is characterised by regular payment of monthly stipends to beneficiaries, educational scholarship, leadership training, capacity building and skill acquisition programmes, among others, stating that the group was behind his leadership.

“We want to express our dismay over the wanton lies being peddled by Jude Gbaboyor about Dr Dennis Otuaro and want the Federal Government of Nigeria and the international community to know that this smear campaigns, lies and propaganda is meant to not only tarnish Dr Otuaro’s image but to also distract him from his official duties and to mislead ex-agitators in the Amnesty Programme, Niger Deltans, Nigerians at large and to embarrass the federal government.

“We want to state that the lies that Dr Dennis Otuaro is involved in criminal activities like kidnapping, murder, human trafficking and terrorism financing, are not only baseless and unfounded but malicious, callous and wicked, especially as this act of blackmail is coming from a fellow kinsman.

“We are here to denounce a social media critic, Jude Gbaboyor, who on December 6th took to his Facebook handle to allegedly accuse Dr Dennis Otuaro, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), of crimes such as murder, ritualism, and kidnapping.

“First and foremost, we want to reaffirm for the world to know that Jude Gbaboyor was a former staff member of the Presidential Amnesty Programme. Jude Gbaboyor’s actions have become worrisome, and so, we are once again calling on Nigerians and the international community to totally disregard his latest attack on Dr Dennis Otuaro.

“We, the Niger Delta Ex-agitators Forum (Phase 3), hereby call on the federal government to start the extradition process to bring Jude Gbaboyor back to Nigeria to face trial. This action, we believe, will act as a deterrent to several others who may want to engage in propaganda and blackmail of hardworking citizens and government officials.

“Another worrisome trend that we, as key stakeholders in the Niger Delta, want to condemn is the harassment of Dr Dennis Otuaro by the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives, which, on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, sought to probe the alleged discrepancies in the audit of N26 billion Presidential Amnesty Programme funds.

“In as much as we believe that the House of Representatives and its various committees have the constitutional right to carry out oversight functions, this invitation and 7-days ultimatum for Dr Dennis Otuaro and his team to appear before the committee leaves much to be desired and appreciated because the Auditor-General of the Federation’s audit report, which is being put forward by the House of Representatives does not relate to the current administration led by Dr Dennis Otuaro.

“We say this boldly because for months now, the likes of Jude Gbaboyor and several others being sponsored by known and unknown forces within and outside the Niger Delta, have continued to allegedly spread falsehood and allegations of misappropriation of funds and other unwholesome practices against Dr Dennis Otuaro, which we strongly believe is now the basis for the invitation by the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives.

“To us, this is unacceptable and should not be allowed as it can destroy the confidence of Nigerians in their Lawmakers.

“We are using this opportunity to call on the leadership of the House of Representatives and its Accounts Committee and other relevant bodies to toe the line of wisdom and impartiality in handling the issues on ground, so as not to discredit the achievements of Dr Dennis Otuaro and his team in the Amnesty Office.

“We want our Federal Lawmakers and Nigerians in general to know that since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Dr Dennis Otuaro, a well-known seasoned administrator and technocrat, he has been transparent, accountable and has managed Amnesty funds prudently.

“Apart from that, Dr Dennis Otuaro has diligently and painstakingly followed all extant rules and regulations regarding financial transactions in the Amnesty Office.

He has also implemented strict financial controls as well as oversight functions to ensure and instil transparency and accountability in all financial transactions in the office.

“Dr Dennis Otuaro’s leadership is characterised by regular payment of monthly stipends to beneficiaries, educational scholarship, leadership training, capacity building and skill acquisition programmes, expansion of the Amnesty Programme to include impacted women and youths and more. These initiatives are all in line with the core mandate of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

” We therefore wish to reaffirm our unalloyed support to the federal government under the able leadership of our amiable President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to sustain and support all peace and development initiatives, under the guidance of Dr Dennis Otuaro, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.”