N’Delta Ex-Agitators Exonerate Otuaro From Leaked Confidential Document Involving Jonathan

Leaders and Coordinators of the Phase One Ex-agitators of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have exonerated Dennis Otuaro, the Administrator of PAP from a purportedly leaked confidential document involving former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The leaders, who rose from their meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at the weekend, warned against the blackmail and needles attacks on Otuaro by some detractors in Niger Delta.

In a communique, they issued after the meeting and signed by the Chairman, King of Ofunama, HRH Henry Binidodogha, aka General Egbeme 1, the leaders particularly took exception to a video circulated a few weeks ago on social media by one Jude Gbaboyor, who claimed that Otuaro leaked a confidential document in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) aboout Jonathan.

The ex-agitators also condemned what they described as unsavoury allusions of Gbaboyor to the foremost Niger Delta freedom fighter and Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo.

The ex-agitators insisted that the PAP office was not an extension or annex of the DSS, adding that sensitive documents of the security agency like the one bandied by Gbaboyor was not in any way in the custody of Dr Dennis Otuaro.

They referred to the DSS as one of the most efficient and organised agencies in the country with an unimaginable capacity for holistic investigations adding that the agency did not need anybody to do an investigative job for them.

The leaders expressed their unwavering support for Otuaro saying they had no doubt in their minds that as a product of the struggle, he understood the mandate of the PAP and the Niger Delta issues.

The Communique reads: “It is our collective conviction that Jude Gbaboyor’s allegations, including the one bordering on a leaked DSS document and his attacks on Dr Dennis Otuaro in the social media and some sections of the mainstream media were unfounded, untenable and unwarranted.”

“We also believe strongly that Dr Dennis Otuaro did not know anything about the published document. The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme does not work with the DSS. He, therefore, cannot be accused by Jude Gbaboyor of causing the purported document to be published.”

“We, therefore, believe that Jude Gbaboyor’s outing smacks of a deliberate move to blackmail the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, and distract him from performing his duties.

“We urge Jude Gbaboyor and other detractors to let Dr Dennis Otuaro be.”

“By now, it is clear to all that the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, has recorded a lot of achievements since assuming office in the past eight months.

“We are aware that he has brought the Programme home to Niger Delta people and indeed all stakeholders for sustainable peace, security and development of our region.”

“As a matter of fact, various critical stakeholders have commended Dr Dennis Otuaro for the noble reforms that his leadership had engendered at the Presidential Amnesty Programme to make the Programme more beneficial to all delegates and beneficiaries and our region.”

“We also applaud the Office of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; and His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for their unwavering support for Dr Dennis Otuaro and the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“We urge them to continue to give the necessary support to Dr Dennis Otuaro to enable him to achieve the Programme’s objectives.

“We, however, advise Jude Gbaboyor and his ilk to embrace peace and desist from their nefarious activities that are not helpful to the peace and development of our region.

“We all owe it a duty to work together and support the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, to succeed for the sake of our region.”

