N’Delta Ex-Agitators Condole Otuaro’s Family Over Mother’s Demise

Niger Delta ex-agitators have expressed their condolences to the former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, on the passing of his mother, Mrs. Pinapina Otuaro, who was also the stepmother of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Administrator, Dr Dennis Burutu Otuaro.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the National Chairman of PAP Phase 2, Ibena Rufus Salvation, conveyed deep sympathy over the loss.

Ibena urged the Otuaro family to find comfort in the fact that the late matriarch lived a meaningful life and made significant contributions to the society.

He emphasized that she witnessed the remarkable achievements of her children, including Deacon Otuaro’s tenure as deputy governor and Dr. Otuaro’s appointment as PAP Administrator.

Acknowledging the deep pain of losing a mother, Ibena prayed God to grant the family the strength to endure the difficult period.

He described the late Mrs. Otuaro as a woman of virtue whose legacy will continue to inspire many.

He also extended his sympathies to the PAP Administrator, Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro, assuring him and the family of the ex-agitators support during this trying time.

The statement reads: “I extend my sincere condolences to His Excellency, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, former Deputy Governor of Delta State, on the passing of his beloved mother, Late Mrs. Pinapina Otuaro.

“A mother’s love is irreplaceable, and I pray that God grants you the strength to bear this painful loss.”

“I also commiserate with my boss, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP), Chief Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro, on the demise of his stepmother.

“May the Almighty grant you and the entire Otuaro family the fortitude to endure this great loss. May her soul rest in peace.”

Mrs Otuaro passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at Group Medical Hospital, Mosheshe Estate, Effurun, at the age of 87.

